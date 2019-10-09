First Alert Forecast: turning warmer Wednesday

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will quickly warm back into the middle to upper 80s, above average, through late week. Another, stronger, cold front is expected to slip into the region by Friday night into Saturday to offer another re-assuring blast of fall air and another opportunity for scattered showers and storms. A few of the storms could be gusty Friday night. Highs on Saturday may occur early in the day – staying in the 60s for the majority of the day. We’ll rebound into the middle 70s Sunday, nearing 80° by Monday and Tuesday ahead of a weak disturbance to bring in better rain chances.