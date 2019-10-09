First Alert Forecast: turning warmer Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Yet another cool start to your day across the region, in the 50s and 60s. Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine and warm temperatures through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s. Southerly winds will begin to bring moisture back into the region, putting lows in the 60s again.
THURSDAY: Summer makes a return through Thursday as highs rebound into the upper 80s, nearing 90° for some by the afternoon hours. A weak disturbance will sneak past the area – sparking a chance for a shower or two by the afternoon hours, but many will remain dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will quickly warm back into the middle to upper 80s, above average, through late week. Another, stronger, cold front is expected to slip into the region by Friday night into Saturday to offer another re-assuring blast of fall air and another opportunity for scattered showers and storms. A few of the storms could be gusty Friday night. Highs on Saturday may occur early in the day – staying in the 60s for the majority of the day. We’ll rebound into the middle 70s Sunday, nearing 80° by Monday and Tuesday ahead of a weak disturbance to bring in better rain chances.
