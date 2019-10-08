Woman shot multiple times in parking lot of Utica gas station

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was shot early Tuesday morning at a gas station in Utica.
According to Police Chief Timothy Myles, the call came in around 5:30 a.m. that a woman had been shot in the parking lot of the Pit Stop gas station on E. Main Street.
The woman was taken to UMMC and her condition is unknown right now.
The suspect was identified as Jonah Bailey of Utica. He is the victim’s boyfriend.
He turned himself into Crystal Springs police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Chief Myles says more charges should be coming as they continue to investigate.
The weapon used in the shooting was found on Highway 27 South near Bear Creek.
Police say that’s where the suspect apparently threw it out. A driver noticed it and turned it over to police.
This is an active investigation and we will continue to update this developing story.
