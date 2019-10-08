Special Olympics Mississippi to hold 2019 Fall Games at Camp Shelby

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Athletes from across the state will compete for gold in five sports when the Special Olympics Mississippi Fall Games return to Camp Shelby this Friday.
The base has hosted the games for over thirty years and over 700 athletes, coaches and volunteers will compete October 11th through October 13th.
“Special Olympics Mississippi began in the pine belt,” said Monica Daniels, Executive Director of Special Olympics Mississippi. “We can’t think of a better location for these games. We can’t wait to kick it off.”
Special Olympics Mississippi serves over 6,000 Mississippians with intellectual disabilities with 16 multi-county regions across the state.
These regions hold local games where their abilities qualify for the chance to compete at the state games.
Athletes will compete in five sports ranging from soccer skills to softball.
For more information regarding Special Olympics Mississippi, visit www.specialolympicsms.org
