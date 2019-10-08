From small town to Hollywood, Pearl native impresses judges on ‘The Voice’

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A local singer took the stage on Monday’s episode of NBC’s ‘The Voice.’
Zach Bridges recalls the feeling he got as soon as he walked in front of the judges, saying, “Right before I went out they show the big dramatic door opening scene and then an overwhelming calmness came over me and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m ready. Let’s go!’”
During the shows blind auditions, the judges’ chairs are turned away from the contestants so they can only choose people based off of their raw talent and not their looks.
So the real question is: Would the judges turn around and give Bridges a chance at stardom?
“When Blake turned around, I was like, ‘Yes!’ I could see my family get all excited to my right celebrating and I am just so pumped!” Bridges admitted while attending a watch party in Jackson Monday night.
But the excitement didn’t stop there.
“Later on Gwen [Stefani] turns around and then I really got nervous," Bridges recalled. "Before then I was fine!”
But which coach did Bridges decide to work with?
“I am on team Blake! I get to work with team Blake. Super pumped to work with him and I know he will be a great coach for me.”
The next step? Bridges will compete during The Battle Rounds.
“I just can’t imagine life getting any better,” Bridges said with a smile.
