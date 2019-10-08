Pelahatchie man sentenced for forcing child to perform sex acts, recording it

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 36-year-old Rankin County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual battery of a minor.
Kevin Douglas Jenkins will serve this time in addition to serving 262 months in a federal prison stemming from charges of producing child pornography.
On January 21, 2018, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint that Jenkins was molesting a minor.
It was reported that this took place at his home in Pelahatchie and that he was recording these acts.
When Sheriff Brian Bailey’s deputies went to apprehend Jenkins, he resisted and attempted to flee. He was then captured without further incident.
During an interview with the child at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the minor disclosed that Jenkins forced her to perform sexual acts on him over a period of several years.
When Jenkins was interviewed at the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, he admitted that he recorded these acts.
Based on the child’s disclosure and the admission by Jenkins, he was indicted for sexual battery.
Rather than go to trail, Jenkins plead guilty on September 30th.
All together, Jenkins was sentenced to serve more than 46 years for the crimes he committed in Rankin County.
These charges stem from an investigation involving multiple agencies.
"Because of the hard work by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, we can keep men like Jenkins from abusing children in the future,” said District Attorney John K. Bramlett
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.