Ole Miss offense face road test against Mizzou

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss is coming off a win over the Vanderbilt Commodores where they played a balanced game.
The defense only allowed 2 field goals and the rushing attack was on fire in that game.
Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ran for over 160 yards and a touchdown.
Behind him, Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Scottie Phillips all found the end zone.
They face a 4-1 Missouri squad who Coach Matt Luke says this will be a test for the offense.
“This is a very good football team. Defensively, they are very fast especially up front. Their guys move around and cause problems. Offensively, they’re very physical. They have the best tight end we’ve played yet [Albert Okwuegbunam]. He’s very good. They have a good quarterback, good running back and a physical offensive line plus we’re playing on the road in the Southeastern Conference, so it’ll be a huge challenge. Coach Odom has done a good job and his kids play really hard. It’ll be a tough challenge going on the road at Missouri, it’s the only stadium I haven’t played yet so looking forward to it," said Luke.
Ole Miss play Mizzou, Saturday at 6 p.m.
