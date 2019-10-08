Moorhead & bulldogs put Auburn loss “to bed” ahead of Tennessee

“I do not think you could ever completely ignore the emotional component of coaching or playing in a football against an institution where you have been before. I think Bob [Shoop] is a consummate professional and any feelings he may have good, bad, or otherwise regarding Tennessee during his time there that he will be able to put aside and his concentration along with the defensive staff will be to put a great game plan together and make sure we are putting the kids in a situation to be successful," said Moorhead.