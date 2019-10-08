MBI announces new human trafficking division

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the passage of House Bill 571, the Mississippi Bureau announced the formation of a dedicated Human Trafficking division on Monday.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS) immediately began seeking additional funding sources to support the enforcement of the state-wide effort to thwart human trafficking in Mississippi.
MDPS is proud to announce, on behalf of Attorney General William P. Barr, the Office of Justice Programs approved MDPS’s application for funding in the amount of $800,000 under the FY 19 Enhanced Collaborative Model Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking.
The FY 2019 Enhanced Collaborative Model Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking: Supporting Law Enforcement’s Role grant award is specifically intended to support MBI’s enforcement role in investigating and solving human trafficking crimes.
“The Department of Public Safety is excited to bring these federal funds to Mississippi to aid the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in formulating official law enforcement led task forces to fight those who choose to traffic human beings in this state,” said Commissioner Marshall L. Fisher.
In a victim centered, collaborative, and multi-disciplinary model, MHTC will work to prevent trafficking, protect victims and prosecute criminals in all forms of domestic and international human trafficking, to include commercial sex trafficking and labor trafficking, for the protection of both adult and minor victims.
