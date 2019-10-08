First Alert Forecast: cool & comfortable Tuesday

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will quickly warm back into the middle to upper 80s, above average, through mid-late week. Yet another front may be poised to slip into the region by Friday night into Saturday to offer another re-assuring blast of fall air and another opportunity for rain showers. Highs on Saturday may occur early in the day – staying in the 60s for the majority of the day. We’ll rebound into the middle 70s Sunday, nearing 80° by Monday and Tuesday ahead of a weak disturbance to bring in better rain chances.