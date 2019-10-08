First Alert Forecast: cool & comfortable Tuesday

TUESDAY: Behind the front, clouds slowly and gradually will clear for sunshine – lower humidity and lower temperatures will stick around too. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s again – feeling more like Autumn, finally. Overnight, lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY: After a brief reprieve from the heat – expect highs to creep back above average into the middle to upper 80s after starting off cool and crisp 50s and 60s in the morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will quickly warm back into the middle to upper 80s, above average, through mid-late week. Yet another front may be poised to slip into the region by Friday night into Saturday to offer another re-assuring blast of fall air and another opportunity for rain showers. Highs on Saturday may occur early in the day – staying in the 60s for the majority of the day. We’ll rebound into the middle 70s Sunday, nearing 80° by Monday and Tuesday ahead of a weak disturbance to bring in better rain chances.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.