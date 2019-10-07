Woman arrested after altercation led to Vicksburg man being stabbed in the face

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has been arrested after an altercation she had with a man led to him being stabbed in the face early Sunday morning.
Alexis Maniel, 21, has been arrested on a charge of Felony Domestic Violence.
The victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, was alert and holding a cloth to his face when paramedics arrived.
He then walked to the ambulance on his own and was transported to Merit Health River Regions where he is expected to fully recover.
Two individuals were detained for questioning by Vicksburg police.
Maniel appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court Monday morning and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $2,500 bond.
