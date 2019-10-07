Tough loss to Grambling leads up to JSU homecoming

"We still got some issues that we still have to work out as a football team, I got some issues that I’ve got to deal with as a head coach and I got to do a better job of making sure I’ve got these guys in the right positions to make be successful, I need to do better, we all need to do better as coaches with this football team and we will do better with this football team because we've got talent, talent is not our problem, football and winning football games, you've got to do things right and you can't be undisciplined in one part of your life and be completely disciplined in what you love,” said Hendrick.