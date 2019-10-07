Third suspect arrested in shooting death of 36-year-old Vicksburg man

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The third suspect of a September homicide in Vicksburg has been arrested.
Eric Clayton, 28, was taken into custody Monday on felony warrants related to the death of Dematric Lamar Clark.
Elijah Eugene Qualls, Jr., 20, and Demarcus James Qualls, 21, have also been arrested in this investigation, both being charged with second degree murder and weapon possession by a felon.
Their bonds were set at $1 million each.
Clayton will appear in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday, October 9th, for his initial appearance.
On September 20th, police responded to a call of shots being fired and one person being shot in the 1100 block of Fayette Street.
There they found Clark lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.
According to investigators, the suspects knew Clark but they do not believe he was the intended target the night of the shooting.
This was the city’s 2nd homicide of the year.
