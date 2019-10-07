Meridian man sentenced to over 15 years for possession and distribution of crack cocaine and meth

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 41-year-old man was sentenced Friday by a judge to 188 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession and distribution of crack cocaine and methamphetamine. According to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley, he was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.