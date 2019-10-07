‘Magic’ Johnson to appear at JSU’s First Lady’s Scholarship Luncheon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NBA legend and successful entrepreneur Earvin “Magic” Johnson will make a special appearance at Jackson State University for the 2019 First Lady’s Scholarship Luncheon.
The luncheon will be hosted by Deborah E. Bynum, wife of JSU president William B. Bynum Jr., at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10th in the Jackson Convention Complex.
The event will help well-deserving students and feature keynote speaker and Tennessee State University President, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover.
Proceeds from the luncheon will help students “tackle the financial obstacle that they face,” said Deborah Bynum.
Johnson is chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, which provides products and services that focus primarily on ethnically diverse and underserved urban communities.
In 2006, MJE partnered with Sodexo. Collaboratively, Johnson formed a food service and facilities management company called SodexoMAGIC.
It provides dining and catering services throughout JSU’s campuses.
