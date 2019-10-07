Madison Co. school district employee, swim coach indicted on two counts of sexual battery

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County school district employee who also worked as a swim coach, has been indicted on two counts of sexual battery.
34-year-old Savannah Reis was indicted on Friday in Rankin County.
She was placed on leave from the Madison County School District prior to the beginning of the school year where she worked at Madison Station Elementary School.
Reis also worked as a swimming coach in Madison with her husband. She coached swimming for Performance Elite Aquatics, where her husband Fernando is the head coach.
She was given an interim suspension for ‘allegations of misconduct’ on July 24.
According to the Performance Elite Aquatics website, she is married to Fernando Reis and the two have four children.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.