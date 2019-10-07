The legend mustache of Gardner Minshew continues to grow

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend, Gardner Minshew became the first NFL player to pass for 200 yards with a passer rating of 95.0 in each of his first five career starts.
The former Brandon bulldog has continued to put up solid numbers in his NFL rookie season. All this after stepping up in the starting spot of the injured Nick Foles.
Even in their losses, Minshew still has produced Pro Bowl level numbers for the jaguars.
The young quarterback has taken the league and social media by storm for his positive attitude, and of course is wardrobe.
Both match his style on and off the field. And because of that, win or lose, people have gravitated towards the quarterback.
Some young talents in the NFL might shy away from the camera, especially they’ve been parodied with a meme.
Minshew has been part of a meme in the past showing a resemblance to the Napoleon Dynamite character, Uncle Rico. Both sporting top-tier mustaches.
The ESPN network quickly jumped on the craze and made a short episode featuring Uncle Rico, and Gardner Minshew, van and all.
The former Washington State standout keeps continuing his production on the field. The Jags ended up losing to the Carolina Panthers, but again he threw for over 200 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The Jaguars in the past have struggled with inconsistent quarterback play. Minshew is looked at as the fix to the Jags woes in that category.
Win or lose, Gardner Minshew continues to show not just the Magnolia State, but the world why athletes from the 'Sip are some of the best players to play with.
