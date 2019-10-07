Ga. woman pleads guilty to aiding and abetting business robberies in Meridian and Brandon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Georgia woman pleaded guilty Friday to aiding and abetting two business robberies and the use of firearms to facilitate the robberies, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Michelle Sutphin with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
On March 25, 21-year-old Sharae Threadgill aided another person in robberies of a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Meridian and of a McDonalds in Brandon.
Threadgill drove the vehicle and provided a firearm used during both robberies. She was subsequently arrested by Warren County Sheriff deputies in Vicksburg.
She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for aiding each robbery, and a minimum penalty of not less than 7 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for aiding the use of a firearm to facilitate each robbery. The sentences will run consecutively.
Threadgill will be sentenced by a judge on January 6, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case. I
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.