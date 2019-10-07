First Alert Forecast: rain for some, cooler air for all

MONDAY: Another cold front is dropping into the region to start the work week off – expect scattered showers to work their way through the area. Not everyone will get wet as the rain is beginning to out run the front, weakening the line. Highs will range from the 70s north of I-20 to the 80s across the southern areas. Clouds will linger around the area into tonight, though the rain will be long gone. Lows will slip into the upper 50s and lower 60s.