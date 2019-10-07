First Alert Forecast: rain for some, cooler air for all

MONDAY: Another cold front is dropping into the region to start the work week off – expect scattered showers to work their way through the area. Not everyone will get wet as the rain is beginning to out run the front, weakening the line. Highs will range from the 70s north of I-20 to the 80s across the southern areas. Clouds will linger around the area into tonight, though the rain will be long gone. Lows will slip into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
TUESDAY: Behind the front, clouds will clear for sunshine – lower humidity and lower temperatures will stick around too. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s again – feeling more like Autumn, finally.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will quickly warm back into the middle to upper 80s, above average, through mid-week. Yet another front may be poised to slip into the region by late next week to offer another re-assuring blast of fall air and another opportunity for rain showers. By the weekend, highs will return to the 70s, lows could drop into the 40s for some.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
