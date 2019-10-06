Two detained after Vicksburg man stabbed in face at apartment complex

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man was stabbed in the face during an assault.
According to Vicksburg Daily News, the call came in just after 3 a.m. Sunday at the Chestnut Apartments in the 2200 block of Grove Street.
The original call was about an altercation at the apartment complex. That call was immediately followed with a call for an ambulance.
The man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was alert and holding a cloth to his face when paramedics arrived. He walked to the ambulance on his own and was transported to Merit Health River Region where he is expected to fully recover.
Two individuals were detained for questioning by Vicksburg police.
