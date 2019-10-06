Turning Sharply Cooler!

Another hot day followed by some major changes. Warming to the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon along with a few isolated to scattered showers and storms A cold front arrives late tonight into Monday, finally bringing sharply cooler and pleasant temperatures. Highs hold in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. And fortunately, it does appear that the cooler pattern will continue throughout the week. Fall weather is right around the corner!
