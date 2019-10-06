Police: Man dies in Holly Springs stabbing, entered woman’s apartment forcibly

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Holly Springs police are investigating a stabbing near Highway 4 East that left a man dead on Sunday morning.
Police arrived to the scene around 4:52 a.m. responding to a call where a woman reported she had stabbed a man that entered her apartment forcibly.
Holly Springs Police Department says when paramedics arrived, they found the man lying on the floor of the apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is an active ongoing investigation.
Holly Springs police asks that anyone with information related to this case to contact the department at 662-252-2122.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.