Ole Miss Races Past Vanderbilt, 31-6

Vanderbilt then muffed the ensuing kickoff and started the drive on its own 7-yard line. The Rebel defense took advantage of the miscue and came away with a quick three-and-out, allowing just two yards on the drive. Ole Miss took over at the Vanderbilt 44, and it took just three plays for Plumlee to dash 33 yards into the end zone to make it a 10-0 Rebel lead. Ole Miss held Vanderbilt to 20 yards of offense in the first quarter.