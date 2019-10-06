New pregnancy support group to open office in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sisters in Birth will open its Jackson office Monday on Old Canton Road. The non-profit will be a pregnancy support group to teenagers and women in Hinds County.
According to this group, more babies are born prematurely in Hinds County than any other county in Mississippi. The group says preterm birth is the leading cause of death in infants in Mississippi, and the state also has the highest infant mortality rate in the nation.
Sisters in Birth will provide several services including: home visitation, child birth education activities, structured physical activities, labor and delivery support, motivational counseling, repeat pregnancy prevention, patient advocacy, and breastfeeding counseling to pregnant teens and young adults who reside in Hinds County. The group plans to be there throughout their pregnancy. Those who successfully complete the program will receive a free crib and car seat.
The office will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. by appointment only.
For more information call 769-572-5324.
