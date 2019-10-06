New dog park opens in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Bark Park officially opened Saturday on Old Vicksburg Road. It’s located next to Kid’s Towne Park.
The new dog park features spaces for small and large dogs, as well as water fountains, benches and will include play structures.
Many people are excited to have the new dog park in the community.
“I moved back out here about three years ago from Ridgeland. They had a park up there. We really needed this and we had places to walk and turn the dogs loose. So, I’m glad to be back in Clinton and be part of the opening, said Margaret McKencie.
Kristen Tinlake said, “It’s awesome because the one I usually go to it’s nowhere near this size. My dog can’t get the exercise that she needs. So, it’s awesome to have especially to have this big of a dog park and just the area it’s awesome.”
According to Park and Recreation Director Adam Wade, the Clinton Bark Park is the first dog park between the Ross Barnett Reservoir and Vicksburg.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.