Millsaps Majors Beats Centre 20-17 in Double Overtime Thriller

How It Happened The game was back and forth, especially in the early going with neither team able to get on the scoreboard in the opening quarter. Centre had the best opportunity. On their opening drive they were moving near the red zone, but Nick Gradnigo erased any hopes of points with an interception in the endzone.Late in the second quarter the Majors took over in Colonel territory after Centre muffed a punt. Three plays later Amryn Jeffrey connected with Moise Tezzo for a 21-yard touchdown pass. Sellen’s PAT attempt was good, and Millsaps led 7-0 with 5:43 left in the 2nd quarter.That score would hold until the halftime break. On the opening possession of the second half Centre was able to march down the field and get a field goal to make it 7-3.The teams continued to exchange possessions throughout the better part of the second half with both defenses having the upper hand. Midway through the 4th quarter Millsaps went on a nine play drive that was capped off with a Sellen 26-yard field goal to push their lead out to 10-3. Unfortunately, Centre responded with a touchdown on the ensuing drive to make it 10-10 and the game headed into overtime. The Majors opened up the first overtime period with a 7-yard touchdown from Jeffrey to John Bourgeois to take the lead. Centre answered back with a touchdown of their own however to force a second overtime. This time Centre started with the ball, but on their very first play Christian Roberts made an outstanding play to intercept a pass and give Millsaps the ball back.A few plays later Sellen was perfect on a 21-yard field goal attempt to give the Majors the 20-17 win.