Memphis woman escapes sex trafficking; suspect arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman escaped from being forced into sex trafficking and the man who’s allegedly responsible has been arrested by police.
Experts say this situation is unfortunately very common in Memphis.
A 19-year-old woman told Memphis Police she went to the Red Roof Motel on Elvis Presley Boulevard last Wednesday to hang out with a man she considered a friend, 30-year-old Brian Curtis.
The victim stayed with Curtis and another woman for several days and that’s when things took a turn for the worst.
According to a police affidavit, Curtis stopped allowing her to leave the room last Monday. He destroyed her cell phone and forced her to have sex with men for money.
“Sex trafficking is very common. Memphis is a very common for the sex trafficking to actually happen,” said Colby Jonas, Youth Villages campus director.
The victim claims Curtis made her have sex with several men in one day and collected all the money.
She says she tried to call for help using his phone but Curtis caught her. That’s when he beat her, stomping on her head and hitting her with a belt that had a large metal buckle.
She was beaten so badly she had to be taken to Regional One where she alerted the police.
Colby Jonas is the campus director at Youth Villages, a non-profit organization that helps behaviorally troubled children and teens.
“It’s important for parents to make sure that they are monitoring their children, asking their children about their friends being engaged in what they are doing and what their interests are,” said Jonas.
Jonas says if parents ever find their child in any kind of sex trafficking situation they must contact the police immediately and get their child psychiatric treatment after they are safe.
“This isn’t something that is a short term situation that people get through. It’s going to take them some time to process through what has happened in their life and to make sure there are some professionals there to get them through that emotionally,” said Jonas.
Brian Curtis has been arrested on trafficking, kidnapping and assault charges.
Curtis had previously been arrested for aggravated stalking, aggravated assault and harassment charges. However, those charges were all dropped.
