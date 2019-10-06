Bridgewater delivers a Saints win with 4 touchdown passes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Teddy Bridgewater remained undefeated as a starter in 2019, improving his record to 3-0 after throwing four touchdown passes against the Bucs. The Saints 31-24 victory over Tampa Bay, upped their record to 4-1 on the season.
Bridgewater connected with three different receivers for his four touchdown passes against the Bucs. The four TD passes ties a personal career-high for Bridgewater.
“He got into a rhythm and I felt like we did a good job protecting for him, we got the ball down the field more and guys made some plays, a bunch of guys made plays so I was happy to see some of the longer throws and the way he played," said Saints head coach Sean Payton.
In the second quarter, Bridgewater connected with Michael Thomas for a 14-yard touchdown. Right before half, Bridgewater found Jared Cook for a 9-yard touchdown. The third touchdown came courtesy of a Bridgewater to Ted Ginn, Jr. for a 33-yard score. The fourth and final TD pass went to Thomas again, this one covered 12 yards.
Bridgewater finished the afternoon, 26-34 passing, for 314 yards. Thomas hauled in 11 receptions, totaling a 182 yards.
Alvin Kamara racked up 104 yards of offense on 22 touches in the contest.
The Saints will be on the road next Sunday to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.
