32-year-old man charged with impregnating young teen has child sex charges dating back to 2010

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The hunt is over for a Canton man wanted for getting a 14-year-old pregnant.
Desmond Cheeks is behind bars after being spotted and arrested early Friday morning at the Madison Walmart.
According to authorities, he has a record of sexual charges against children and abuse.
Canton police say the 32-year-old is charged with statutory rape after fathering a child with a 14-year-old.
“Because of his age and her age it would be a statutory rape case,” said Canton Police Lt. Terence Ware. “She wasn’t at the age to give consent to have sex with him.”
The age of consent is 15 in Mississippi. It is against the law to have sex with anyone under that age.
The investigation in this case began in February when the teenager gave birth and hospital personnel contacted DHS.
Further investigation, including DNA evidence, identified Cheeks as the father of the teen’s baby.
He had been on the run since March.
Investigators report that he has sexual charges dating back to 2010.
“In Scott County he had a case for gratification of lust,” added Ware. “He had some simple assault charges, domestic charges and disorderly conduct, things of that nature."
Cheeks has also had arrests in Canton for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Police credit the public for spotting the wanted Canton man and contacting authorities.
Cheeks remains in the Madison County Jail without bond. His initial appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
