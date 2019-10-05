MDOC searching for escaped inmate serving life sentence for capital murder

Matthew Craig McKamey (Source: MDOC)
By Josh Carter | October 5, 2019 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 10:55 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate.

Matthew Craig McKamey, 34, was last seen around 6:20 a.m. Saturday morning at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

He is serving a life sentence for capital murder in Harrison County and has been in prison since December of 2007.

McKamey is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 136 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you see or know the location of Matthew McKamey, contact MDOC at 662-745-6611

