MDOC searching for escaped inmate serving life sentence for capital murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate.
Matthew Craig McKamey, 34, was last seen around 6:20 a.m. Saturday morning at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
He is serving a life sentence for capital murder in Harrison County and has been in prison since December of 2007.
McKamey is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 136 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
If you see or know the location of Matthew McKamey, contact MDOC at 662-745-6611
