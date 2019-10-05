Man who shot at Jackson firefighter during attempted robbery gets bond

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson firefighter got in the fight of his life in March, after police say a man tried to rob him at his home.
Gunfire was exchanged and police say the suspect left behind a stolen vehicle when he ran away from the scene. The perpetrator was eventually caught and jailed.
Now, the firefighter’s family is concerned for his attackers potential release.
Vincent Allen says he’s worried for his son’s safety.
It was just six months ago when he got into a shootout with Undra Harper, who police say tried to rob him at gunpoint at his home.
Harper was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery of an individual, one count of aggravated assault, one count of shooting into a dwelling and one count of probation violation.
Now Harper’s been granted bond and could be set free.
Allen said, “He is a real terror on the streets. Anybody that will come and assault someone just in open daylight, that kind of person don’t need to be on the streets.”
Harper’s criminal capers have been in the news since 2013, when he was jailed for auto theft and carrying a concealed weapon.
There was another auto theft charge in 2015 for taking a car at St. Dominic’s hospital.
Investigators say he left a stolen vehicle behind the day of the shootout.
“This guy, there’s no stopping apparently," said Allen. "He was already supposed to be tracked with a device, he had removed that.”
Allen says his son is ready to do whatever he has to in order to keep his family safe from Harper, who has made crime a career.
“He got children, his wife. He’s a firefighter, so he’s there and he’s there protecting other citizens, and his wife and family could be in jeopardy,” said Allen.
Harper has been in and out of jail since 1999.
The Department of Corrections says he’s had seven auto-burglary and three auto-theft convictions in Hinds County. He was also arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was released from prison in 2018, but was arrested again in April on new charges after the shootout.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.