Cooler Weather Ahead!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some major changes ahead! Not as hot today, but still warmer than average with highs in the lower 90s along with a few hit and miss showers and storms; the better chance for rain will remain south of I-20. Very similar weather Sunday followed by a blast of Fall air! A cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday, finally bringing sharply cooler, pleasant temperatures. Highs hold in the 70s Monday and Tuesday, and fortunately it does appear that the cooler pattern will continue. So hang tight a couple more days; Fall weather is right around the corner.