Super Retriever Series Crown Championship comes to Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - People from all around the country traveled to Natchez this weekend for the Super Retriever Series Crown Championship. It’s an elite dog show showcasing some of the best hunting dogs and handler teams across the U.S.
The championship offers two types of events, the dock event and the hunting event.
And If you’re a hunting lover? This is the event for you. These pups go through three different tests; a field trial, a hunting test and a hunting scenario.
And then there is the dock event... this is the first time this National Dog Show has come to Natchez since it started 19 years ago... and more than 60 dogs will be participating in the championship!
Dogs were judged based on the height and speed of their jumps.
“This is the first time for us to have the dock in Natchez. We had the retriever trials here last year for a club event but this is the first time the crown has been brought here.”
James Birch is the dock organizer, a judge, and also a competitor.
“Everybody that came out yesterday and placed came out today to try to make it to finals tomorrow. We will take top 12 dogs for fly run and top 6 for vertical challenge.”
“We came down yesterday and signed him up. Placed third in the speed retrieve and now he gets to go to the next level,” said Jennifer Voss.
Voss lives in Natchez and signed her dog up for the competition last minute, but to her surprise, she quickly learned how talented her dog really is.
“After this I think I am really going to try and train him and maybe get him involved in more events. He really enjoys it. If I tell him we are going to go jump, he just gets to excited and starts jumping up and down!”
12 lucky competitors will go head to head during Sunday’s final round.
