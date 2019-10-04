Ole Miss cancels introductory press conference for new chancellor amid protest

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The University of Mississippi will not introduce their new chancellor on Friday.
The school was set to announce their new chancellor Friday, but protests have delayed that announcement.
According to AP, former state Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce will be announced as the new chancellor.
The decision has been met with controversy, as Boyce was hired as part of a search firm to find the school’s new chancellor. Some students gathered outside and inside the room where the press conference was to be held to protest.
Ole Miss Police Department decided to cancel the press conference because of “people who do not want to be civil.”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.