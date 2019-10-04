Missing dog reunites with owners in Raymond over a year later, thanks to microchip

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man from Raymond is thankful to have his dog, Ammo, back thanks to good Samaritans and his tracking microchip.
Paul Townsend desperately searched for his dog Ammo at the beginning of last year when he ran off while visiting a relative in Bolton.
“I steady, for about 2 months, rode that area. Looked. And of course, we posted all that stuff out looking for him and it just happen to be a miracle yesterday that this lady calls, and says 'Hey, we got your dog!,” he said.
The call came from a rescue shelter near Terry that used a scanner to check Ammo for a tracking microchip.
“I don’t know if you ever say you lose hope but, you never stop thinking. The only thing you can do is just hope for the best. And my thing was well, maybe someone got him and is taking care of him. Or if whatever got him, he went quick,” said Townsend.
Debra Boswell at Mississippi Animal Rescue said her facility uses similar scanners.
“More and more people are taking advantage of micro-chipping these days. Most of the veterinarians are doing it. Most of the veterinarians maintain scanners in their office so if you find a stray, you can take him to your closest vet clinic -- or by our shelter here and we can scan for you,” she explained.
The chip is placed near a dog’s neck. When detected, the scanner will show a serial number used to pull up the dog’s information, Which can later be used to bring pups like Ammo home.
“If it hadn’t had been for that, this dude would still be in Terry somewhere. You know? And we’d just still have them thoughts running through our minds all the time, ‘I wonder where he’s at?’,” said Townsend.
