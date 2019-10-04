Hinds Parkway officially opens with ribbon cutting

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The long awaited Hinds Parkway has been in use for a little while but now the convenient shorter route is officially opened.
Officials say it will benefit economic development.
The new pavement is a welcomed sight for pedestrians and motorists excited about a shorter way to get across the county.
It’s official. The Hinds Parkway at Parks Road opened with dignitaries cutting the ribbon Thursday.
Starting at Davis Road, the completed roadway is 3.24 miles.
It ends at Parks Road.
The project cost about $28 million dollars.
"This parkway is about business, retail and residential development," said District 3 Supervisor Peggy Hobson Calhoun. "It's about economic growth. The project was originally designed to promote economic development and improve transportation".
There are also sidewalks along the two lane roadway with walking and biking trails.
Motorists are excited that it improves travel and will create growth.
"I'm all for the new roadway because it makes it easier for commuters to have a decision to go to Raymond if you need to get your tag or going to college, anything of that nature. So it cuts down on traffic," said Maurice Williams of Crystal Springs.
"I think it's great," said Bob Bankston of Byram. "It took a long time to get it done, but boy has it been nice because this congestion right here was pretty confusing. But hey got it worked out now where we can breeze right on through it ".
The Hinds Parkway's phase of the project is 18 miles and will go from Parks Road to Norrell Road at the I-20 interchange.
No start date has been set.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.