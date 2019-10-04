High School Football Week 7: Scores and Highlights

By China Lee | October 4, 2019 at 3:13 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 3:12 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.

{TAP OF CLICK | WEEK 7 SCORES}

In the WLBT End Zone Game of the Week Jackson Prep takes on Jackson Academy. Sports Director Trey Mongrue and Chuck Stinson will bring you all the analysis and top plays from this game.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

  • Jackson Prep @ Jackson Academy
  • Lake @ Pisgah
  • East Rankin @ Hartfield Academy
  • George County @ Brandon
  • Madison Central @ Murrah
  • North Pike @ Lanier
  • Northeast Jones @ Richland
  • Seminary @ Magee

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

  • Provine @ Callaway
  • Terry @ Northwest Rankin
  • Forest Hill @ Jim Hill

