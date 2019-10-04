Friday Night Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This the first weekend of October, but it will still feel summerlike. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There will be scattered showers. Any scattered showers this evening will weaken and fall apart before midnight. Patchy fog could be an issue overnight and in the morning, especially in areas where it has rained. A strong cold front will enter the picture Monday, increasing the chance for rain Sunday and Monday. Much cooler weather will arrive behind the front with sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday and highs in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. The tropics remain relatively quiet. Northeast wind tonight and Saturday at 5mph. Average high is 81 and the average low is 57 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset is 6:40pm.