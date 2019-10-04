First Alert Forecast: few storms; remaining hot Friday

EXTENDED FORECAST: The second, more powerful front will keep a chance for showers in the forecast to start off the new work week – but the cooler air will begin to filter into the area. Highs amid morning clouds and afternoon sun breaks will manage the upper 70s to near 80°. As skies clear, lows will dip into the 50s for the first time since early June. We’ll stay near average through mid-week amid sunshine and highs, generally, in the 80s. Yet another front may be poised to slip into the region by late next week to offer another re-assuring blast of fall air.