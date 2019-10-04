First Alert Forecast: few storms; remaining hot Friday

FRIDAY: The front will continue move farther south through the day. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with a chance for a few showers and storms, mainly south of I-20. Even behind the front, we’ll remain plenty warm and above average. Highs will top out in the lower 90s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: We’ll stay plenty warm heading through the weekend ahead – even behind the first cold front. Expect sunshine to win out through Saturday as temperatures work their way into the lower to middle 90s by the afternoon. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Rain chances will increase through late Sunday as our second, more powerful cold front approaches the region. We’ll still be able to manage highs near 90°. Rain chances will remain elevated into Sunday night as lows drop into the 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The second, more powerful front will keep a chance for showers in the forecast to start off the new work week – but the cooler air will begin to filter into the area. Highs amid morning clouds and afternoon sun breaks will manage the upper 70s to near 80°. As skies clear, lows will dip into the 50s for the first time since early June. We’ll stay near average through mid-week amid sunshine and highs, generally, in the 80s. Yet another front may be poised to slip into the region by late next week to offer another re-assuring blast of fall air.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
