Consider This: Power of Pink

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s October and through our annual Power of Pink campaign, we are working to bring more attention and awareness to breast cancer and what you can do to increase the chances of beating the disease. The key to survival is early detection through monthly self-exams and an annual mammography. And even though women are more likely to have cancer, it also attacks men. This week Beyoncé’s dad, Matthew Knowles, revealed he had breast cancer. Again, he emphasized the importance of early detection.
If you are 40 or over it is very important for you to be knowledgeable and aware of the warning signs. If breast cancer is found early, there are more treatment options and a much higher chance at survival. And men, the same applies to all of us, we can’t dismiss those warning signs.
We are committed to the Power of Pink campaign, sharing important information, and new information, to take away some of the fear and to help educate all of us on ways we can fight this terrible disease.
Remember… it’s all about early detection. Perform the monthly exams and if something doesn’t seem right, see your doctor immediately.
