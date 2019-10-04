Consider This: Power of Pink

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s October and through our annual Power of Pink campaign, we are working to bring more attention and awareness to breast cancer and what you can do to increase the chances of beating the disease. The key to survival is early detection through monthly self-exams and an annual mammography. And even though women are more likely to have cancer, it also attacks men. This week Beyoncé’s dad, Matthew Knowles, revealed he had breast cancer. Again, he emphasized the importance of early detection.