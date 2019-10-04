Byram police chief thanks citizens for their response after deadly wreck

“In all my years (over 25) of working crash scenes and directing traffic, I experienced something yesterday that was quite remarkable.”

Byram Police Chief Luke Thompson; Source: Byram PD website (Source: Byram Police Chief Luke Thompson; Byram PD website)
By Morgan Howard | October 4, 2019 at 8:50 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 8:58 AM

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Byram Police Chief Luke Thompson wrote a post on Facebook regarding a terrible, deadly wreck that took place.

In his post, he thanked citizens for how they responded and assisted during the hours when traffic was stopped.

Chief Thompson said he was on Siwell Road on the I-55 overpass directing traffic. He noticed the kindness and patience of drivers passing by.

He said that in all of his 25 years of working crash scenes, he had never experienced anything like this. He wrote about how patient drivers were and how many of them rolled down their windows to encourage law enforcement and hand them water bottles.

