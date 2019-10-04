Byram police chief thanks citizens for their response after deadly wreck

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Byram Police Chief Luke Thompson wrote a post on Facebook regarding a terrible, deadly wreck that took place.
In his post, he thanked citizens for how they responded and assisted during the hours when traffic was stopped.
Chief Thompson said he was on Siwell Road on the I-55 overpass directing traffic. He noticed the kindness and patience of drivers passing by.
He said that in all of his 25 years of working crash scenes, he had never experienced anything like this. He wrote about how patient drivers were and how many of them rolled down their windows to encourage law enforcement and hand them water bottles.
