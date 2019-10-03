47-year-old charged with grand larceny in ongoing water theft investigating

Timothy Marsaw, 47 (Source: Jackson Police Department)
By China Lee | October 3, 2019 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 5:38 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with grand larceny in relation to water theft.

The Jackson Police Department says that 47-year-old Timothy Marsaw used an illegal connection that spanned a significant period of time.

This is a part of the ongoing investigation into water thefts in Jackson.

Thirty-six-year-old Tracie Bass and 23-year-old Derion Anderson are each charged with grand larceny for separate incidents of utilizing an illegal water connection.

37-year-old Jessie Jones was arrested in early August for allegedly stealing water from the city and a second man, 28-year-old Justin Jones, was arrested a week later.

A third suspect, 64-year-old Willie McClendon turned himself in for grand larceny related to an illegal water hookup on Thursday, August 29.

