19-year-old arrested for W. Northside Drive gas station shooting that left one man dead and another injured

19-year-old arrested for W. Northside Drive gas station shooting that left one man dead and another injured
19-year-old Cleophus Walker. (Source: JPD)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | October 3, 2019 at 5:41 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 5:47 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened on West Northside Drive in August.

According to police, 19-year-old Cleophus Walker is charged with murder and aggravated assault. He is also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

One man was shot to death and another was injured in the shooting.

When officers arrived at the Fast Way located in the 900 block of W. Northside Drive, they found an unresponsive male, identified by the coroner as 28-year-old Michael Anthony Hopson, in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. He later died from his injuries.

Officers learned from a witness that an argument occurred between several males just before the gunfire.

A second male suffering from an arm wound was found on Utah Street and was believed to have been injured at the same location.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.