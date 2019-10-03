19-year-old arrested for W. Northside Drive gas station shooting that left one man dead and another injured

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened on West Northside Drive in August.
According to police, 19-year-old Cleophus Walker is charged with murder and aggravated assault. He is also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
When officers arrived at the Fast Way located in the 900 block of W. Northside Drive, they found an unresponsive male, identified by the coroner as 28-year-old Michael Anthony Hopson, in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. He later died from his injuries.
Officers learned from a witness that an argument occurred between several males just before the gunfire.
A second male suffering from an arm wound was found on Utah Street and was believed to have been injured at the same location.
