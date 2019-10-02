Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 99 degrees today in Jackson. This is the hottest October temperature in Jackson's recorded history. The old record for today was 96 degrees set back 100 years ago in 1919 and the old record high for the month was 98 degrees set all the way back in 1911. The average high temperature this time of year is 82 and the average low is 58. Much cooler weather is heading our way for next week, but ironically the temperatures will actually just be where they are supposed to be this time of year. While Thursday may be another hot day with temperatures well into the 90s, a few showers are possible, which should hold the temperatures back a little from today's high. Friday looks similar with highs in the lower 90s and a few showers possible, otherwise partly sunny skies. This same thing will take place this weekend with highs near 90 and a few showers possible, surrounded by partly sunny weather. A better chance for rain Monday will give us highs in the 80s and possibly upwards of an inch of rain, which is badly needed right now. Next week will give us highs in the 70s and 80s and overnight morning lows in the 40s and 50s. While they may seem extreme, it's not because those are pretty close to normal temperatures for this time of year. Hot weather for the state fair tonight with no rain expected. Temperatures will drop from the 90s into the 80s this evening.