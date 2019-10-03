Walking trail to be built on old Madison County Hospital site

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - An old Madison County landmark will get a fresh start in the future.
This week the demolition of the old Madison County Hospital is being completed. The abandoned facility closed about 7 years ago.
County leaders have now handed the property over to administrators at the adjacent Madison County Nursing Home and healthplex.
They say they plan to turn the site into a walking trail and outdoor gathering space.
They’re even thinking about including a pavilion and park benches.
The park will be handicapped accessible and will include wider trails to accommodate wheelchairs.
Daniel Logan, administrator of the nursing home, said, “If you lived your life in the country and, or, you just like the great outdoors as you get older, you still enjoy the great outdoors, the more opportunity you have to enjoy the great outdoors, the better your quality of life.”
Residents in the nursing home have formed a committee and are also being included in the planning of their new outdoor space.
Those we talked to say they would like to have a memorial as a centerpiece to honor those residents who have passed on.
