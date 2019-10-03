Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat continues for a few more days as highs reach the lower 90s through Sunday. Thereafter, expect highs only in the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is about normal for this time of year. Each day will be partly sunny Friday through Monday and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Severe weather and heavy rainfall are unlikely, but at least a little rainfall will be welcome. Overnight lows will be near 70. After Monday’s cold front, highs will struggle to hit 80 and overnight lows will fall into the 50s. We expect 70s and 80s for much of next week with plenty of sunshine starting on Tuesday and beyond. Average high is 81 and the average low is 58. East wind at 5mph tonight and Northeast at 10mph Friday. Sunrise is 6:56am and the sunset is 6:41pm. The tropics are quiet, with the exception of a weak wave of low pressure near the Yucatan of Mexico that is drifting westward. Development is low or unlikely, especially with strong cold fronts approaching our area, it’s not a concern for us at this time.