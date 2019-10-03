Stingy defense propelling Patriots

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, it has been smooth sailing for Jackson Prep’s state title defense.
After opening the 2019 football season with a loss, the Patriots since have been an unstoppable force with five straight victories and have yet to allow a single point scored by the opposing team on their home field. Defense has been the calling card for Ricky Black’s squad and it looks to keep that up on Friday when the Patriots hit the road to face rival Jackson Academy.
“Relentless playing and pursuit of the football,” said Black of his defense. “Doing the fundamentals and following through on their basic job whether that’s what gaps they have to take care of or what coverage they have to be in.”
Black hoping that tenacity at home can carry over away from campus. Compared to the spotless results at home, the Patriots are giving up 19 points-per-game on the road. Jackson Prep faces Jackson Academy this Friday at 7 p.m. and is WLBT’s The End Zone Game of the Week.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.