President Donald Trump endorses Tate Reeves for governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a tweet Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump endorsed Tate Reeves for governor.
“Mississippi, there is a VERY important election for Governor on November 5th,” the tweet said. “I need you to Get Out and Vote for our Great Republican nominee, @TateReeves.”
President Trump says that Reeves is strong on crime, tough on illegal immigration and will protect the Second Amendment.
He also said that Reeves “loves our Military and supports our Vets!”
The president also took aim at Democratic nominee Jim Hood, writing, “Jim Hood will never give us his vote, is anti-Trump and pro-Crooked Hillary.”
“Get Out and Vote for Tate Reeves on November 5th,” the tweet ended. “He has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”
