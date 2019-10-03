First Alert Forecast: near-record heat again; PM storms possible

THURSDAY: The first of two fronts will begin to slip into the region through Thursday. Expect a mostly to partly sunny day with highs in the middle 90s. A few afternoon downpours may flare up as the front gets closer to the region, continuing into the evening hours. Lows will dip to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
FRIDAY: The front will continue move farther south through the day. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with a chance for a few showers and storms, mainly south of I-20. Even behind the front, we’ll remain plenty warm and above average. Highs will top out in the lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the first front, we should remain quiet and mainly dry through Saturday. A second, stronger front is poised to move in by through Sunday into Monday to bring an end to the heat wave along with a better chance for showers. Highs by mid-next week will be near normal, in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.