Family gives update on Madison Co. Deputy Brad Sullivan

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan updated on his condition Thursday.
According to a Facebook post from a public page “Praying for Deputy Brad Sullivan”, Eric Parker, Sullivan’s brother said that he is awake and responding by mouthing some things.
His brother said he does have a traumatic brain injury but doctors are still working to learn the depth of the injury.
“The prayers and fundraising has been absolutely amazing. He is going to be amazed and love all the comments and videos on this page”
Eric Parker said the brain injury is causing issues that the family prefers not to discuss at this time.
“He is making baby steps every day but as long as he is moving forward we are very happy! We truly appreciate all your continued prayers, they are still needed.”
His sister also posted on a public Facebook page called “Praying for Deputy Brad Sullivan”
The family said they will continue to update as they get more information on his condition.
