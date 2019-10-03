Clinton Fire Chief discusses deadly fire that killed father, 1-year-old son

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Fire Chief talked about the continuing investigation into a deadly house fire that killed a 23-year-old father and his 1-year-old son.
The Chief says the department is waiting for test results from the state lab, but believe the fire was accidental.
The fire broke out at 1008 Briarwood Drive in Clinton shortly after five on the morning of September 7th.
Twenty-three-year-old Tristian Fewell managed to escape but went back into the burning house.
Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge said, “My understanding was that he got out of the house but he went back in to try to retrieve the other family members.”
Fewell and his 1-year-old son, Tanner, died from smoke inhalation.
His wife, Melinda Fewell, and their 5-year-old son did escape the fire. Chief Blackledge says the investigation is not complete.
“The reason why this is kind of stretched out a little bit is because we took some samples to send to the lab to be test. Not that we thought there was anything wrong, but, anytime, our protocol is any time there is a death involved with a fire, we investigate this and we investigate it to the fullest degree. We want to rule out everything,” said Chief Blackledge.
Chief Blackledge explains what they have so far in the investigation.
“Just talked to the lab a little bit ago and they still have not processed our stuff yet. So as soon as it gets processed and we know, we will come back and we will let you know, ‘Hey, it was an accidental fire.’ Right now what we believe is it was an accidental fire. but we can’t say that for sure until we get all of our stuff back from the lab,” Chief Blackledge said.
Chief Blackledge says he hopes the investigation will bring closure to the family. He also tells us the house will have to be torn down and rebuilt.
He also told us Wednesday that this is not a fault finding mission - it is a fact finding mission to determine the cause of this tragic fire.
